P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 59.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 59.09% to Rs 34.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.92% to Rs 2001.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1371.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2001.311371.512.703.3052.9936.5145.8330.3734.9221.95

