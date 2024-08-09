Pritika Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 18.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 87.89 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries declined 18.62% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 87.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 81.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.87.8981.9712.3311.338.757.975.015.613.544.35

