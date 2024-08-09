Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pritika Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 18.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 87.89 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries declined 18.62% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 87.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 81.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales87.8981.97 7 OPM %12.3311.33 -PBDT8.757.97 10 PBT5.015.61 -11 NP3.544.35 -19

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

