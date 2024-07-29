Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 579.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.52% to Rs 463.98 croreNet profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 579.00% to Rs 31.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 463.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 408.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales463.98408.72 14 OPM %20.3413.37 -PBDT75.0537.21 102 PBT42.926.48 562 NP31.374.62 579
