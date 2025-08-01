Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 97.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.44% to Rs 558.81 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 97.42% to Rs 61.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.44% to Rs 558.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 463.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.558.81463.9823.6320.34117.3975.0581.1842.9261.9331.37

