HBL Engineering bags Rs 575-cr order from ICF for KAVACH supply

HBL Engineering announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 575 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, for the supply, testing, and commissioning of on-board KAVACH equipment (Ver. 4.0).

The project is to be executed over the next 12 months.

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defense electronics and other products.

The company reported a more than fourfold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 387.27 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 87.26 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 134.7% YoY to Rs 1,222.90 crore in Q2 September 2025.