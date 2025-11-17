Prostarm Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 40.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.07% to Rs 65.92 crore

Net profit of Prostarm Info Systems declined 40.93% to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.07% to Rs 65.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65.9298.4917.0120.9511.8519.3811.0918.648.2714.00

