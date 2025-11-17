Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 17.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.67% to Rs 48.78 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills declined 17.48% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 48.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.7849.6111.0112.033.503.922.262.781.702.06

