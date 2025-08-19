Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostarm Info Systems incorporates project specific subsidiary - Prostarm Bihar BESS

Prostarm Info Systems incorporates project specific subsidiary - Prostarm Bihar BESS

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prostarm Info Systems has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company namely PROSTARM BIHAR BESS a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) on 19 August 2025 for setting up of 30MW/120 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode at different GSS location of BSPTCL in Bihar with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Support under BOOT model.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kamat Hotels signs second 'IRA by Orchid' property in North Goa

Tembo Global Industries gains after securing $12.44 million deal

Glenmark Pharma's US arm to launch Micafungin injection in the US market

Markets continue to cheer GST reforms; European mrkt advance

Alkem launches Olesoft Trucera moisturizing lotion

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story