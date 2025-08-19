Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tembo Global Industries gains after securing $12.44 million deal

Tembo Global Industries gains after securing $12.44 million deal

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tembo Global Industries advanced 4.34% to Rs 610 after the company secured a $12.44 million order from domestic entity for ATF storage tanks with piping, electrical, and instrumentation works at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport.

Tembo Global Industries is primarily engaged in manufacturing steel products and trading fabrics.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 250.9% to Rs 19.02 crore on 93.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 248.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharma's US arm to launch Micafungin injection in the US market

Markets continue to cheer GST reforms; European mrkt advance

Alkem launches Olesoft Trucera moisturizing lotion

Tube Investments of India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 56

UCO Bank rises for third consecutive session

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story