Tembo Global Industries gains after securing $12.44 million deal

Tembo Global Industries advanced 4.34% to Rs 610 after the company secured a $12.44 million order from domestic entity for ATF storage tanks with piping, electrical, and instrumentation works at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport.

Tembo Global Industries is primarily engaged in manufacturing steel products and trading fabrics.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 250.9% to Rs 19.02 crore on 93.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 248.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

