Alkem launches Olesoft Trucera moisturizing lotion

Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of Olesoft Trucera moisturizing lotion, an advanced science-led formulation designed to restore hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and soothe skin flare ups with an inside out approach.

Olesoft Trucera contains N-Palmitoyl Serinol that stimulates the skin's natural ceramide production, a potent blend of five ceramides to lock in moisture and support the skin barrier's function, and dual oat-extract actives along with Niacinamide to provide anti-inflammatory benefits. Olesoft Trucera will be available on prescription, so consult a doctor before using.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News