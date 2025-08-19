Kamat Hotels signs second 'IRA by Orchid' property in North Goa

Kamat Hotels (India) announced that it has signed its second property in North Goa under the "IRA by Orchid" brand, through a management agreement.

The upcoming hotel will feature 43 well-appointed guest rooms, a swimming pool, banquet hall, in-house restaurant, and a fully equipped health club, offering guests a seamless blend of leisure, comfort, and the signature Orchid hospitality experience.

This strategic addition further strengthens Kamat Hotels (India) (KHIL)s presence in North Goa, one of Indias most sought-after leisure and tourism destinations. The property is scheduled to open by 30 September 2025.

Dr. Vithal Kamat, executive chairman & managing director, said, We are delighted to announce our new hotel in North Goa, a destination that holds immense potential for hospitality and tourism. This will be another milestone in our growth journey under the IRA by Orchid brand, and we remain committed to offering eco-friendly, world-class hospitality experiences to our guests across India.

Adding to this, Vishal Kamat, executive director, said, North Goa has always been a preferred choice for travelers, and with IRA by Orchid Hotel, we aim to provide them with an authentic yet sustainable hospitality experience. The propertys facilities are designed to serve both leisure and business guests, making it a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and our signature eco-conscious ethos. Kamat Hotels (India) operates a diverse portfolio of luxury and mid-premium hotels across India. Their brands include the "Orchid" chain, along with Fort JadhavGadh, Mahodadhi Palace, Lotus Resorts, and IRA by Orchid. The company focuses on continuous property improvement and expansion, primarily utilizing lease agreements, revenue sharing, and management contracts for growth.