Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamat Hotels signs second 'IRA by Orchid' property in North Goa

Kamat Hotels signs second 'IRA by Orchid' property in North Goa

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kamat Hotels (India) announced that it has signed its second property in North Goa under the "IRA by Orchid" brand, through a management agreement.

The upcoming hotel will feature 43 well-appointed guest rooms, a swimming pool, banquet hall, in-house restaurant, and a fully equipped health club, offering guests a seamless blend of leisure, comfort, and the signature Orchid hospitality experience.

This strategic addition further strengthens Kamat Hotels (India) (KHIL)s presence in North Goa, one of Indias most sought-after leisure and tourism destinations. The property is scheduled to open by 30 September 2025.

Dr. Vithal Kamat, executive chairman & managing director, said, We are delighted to announce our new hotel in North Goa, a destination that holds immense potential for hospitality and tourism. This will be another milestone in our growth journey under the IRA by Orchid brand, and we remain committed to offering eco-friendly, world-class hospitality experiences to our guests across India.

Adding to this, Vishal Kamat, executive director, said, North Goa has always been a preferred choice for travelers, and with IRA by Orchid Hotel, we aim to provide them with an authentic yet sustainable hospitality experience. The propertys facilities are designed to serve both leisure and business guests, making it a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and our signature eco-conscious ethos.

Kamat Hotels (India) operates a diverse portfolio of luxury and mid-premium hotels across India. Their brands include the "Orchid" chain, along with Fort JadhavGadh, Mahodadhi Palace, Lotus Resorts, and IRA by Orchid. The company focuses on continuous property improvement and expansion, primarily utilizing lease agreements, revenue sharing, and management contracts for growth.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 240.2% to Rs 3.64 crore on 12.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 82.1 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tembo Global Industries gains after securing $12.44 million deal

Glenmark Pharma's US arm to launch Micafungin injection in the US market

Markets continue to cheer GST reforms; European mrkt advance

Alkem launches Olesoft Trucera moisturizing lotion

Tube Investments of India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 56

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story