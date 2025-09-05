Prostarm Info Systems wins LoA for 150MW/300 MWh Standalone BESS project

From Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation

Prostarm Info Systems has received a letter of award from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) for setting up of 150 MW/ 300 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage System in the 400kV Doni Substation (at 220kV Voltage level) of KPTCL, Gadag District, Karnataka, With VGF (State Component) at rental of Rs. 2.54 lacs/MW/Month (i.e. yearly rental of Rs. 45.72 crore on 150 MW/300 MWh) under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode and on Build Own Operate Basis for 12 Years.

