Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostarm Info Systems wins LoA for 150MW/300 MWh Standalone BESS project

Prostarm Info Systems wins LoA for 150MW/300 MWh Standalone BESS project

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation

Prostarm Info Systems has received a letter of award from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) for setting up of 150 MW/ 300 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage System in the 400kV Doni Substation (at 220kV Voltage level) of KPTCL, Gadag District, Karnataka, With VGF (State Component) at rental of Rs. 2.54 lacs/MW/Month (i.e. yearly rental of Rs. 45.72 crore on 150 MW/300 MWh) under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode and on Build Own Operate Basis for 12 Years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajesh Power Services wins order worth Rs 61.53 cr

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

Ola Electric extends losing streak; shares still 52% above July low

Shriram Properties gains after inking JDA to develop residential apartment in Bengaluru

Alicon Castalloy appoints Sumit Bhatnagar as new CEO

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story