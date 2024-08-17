Protium Finance standalone net profit rises 65.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.40% to Rs 234.47 crore

Net profit of Protium Finance rose 65.39% to Rs 45.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.40% to Rs 234.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 155.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.234.47155.9025.6844.9560.2241.9560.2237.0645.0227.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp