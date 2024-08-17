Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Protium Finance standalone net profit rises 65.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 17 2024
Sales rise 50.40% to Rs 234.47 crore

Net profit of Protium Finance rose 65.39% to Rs 45.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.40% to Rs 234.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 155.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales234.47155.90 50 OPM %25.6844.95 -PBDT60.2241.95 44 PBT60.2237.06 62 NP45.0227.22 65

