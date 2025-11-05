Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 3.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 319.79 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 3.92% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 319.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 286.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.319.79286.0822.5724.0379.6276.0271.9369.3153.5451.52

