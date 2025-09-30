Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PSBs have deepened their traditional role as anchors of financial inclusion

PSBs have deepened their traditional role as anchors of financial inclusion

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, of Reserve Bank of India has stated that Public Sector Banks (PSBs) represent their enduring role in customer centricity and financial inclusion. From Jan Dhan to direct benefit transfers, from self-help groups to MSME lending, PSBs have given millions of Indians financial dignity. This role must continue and evolve, for todays customers expect not just access but also convenience, speed, and fairness. Meeting these expectations requires services that are transparent and responsive. Over the past decade, Indian banks, and particularly our public sector banks, have undergone a remarkable turnaround. Balance sheets have been repaired, capital strengthened, and asset quality improved. At the same time, PSBs have deepened their traditional role as anchors of financial inclusion while also keeping pace with the wider digital transformation of the sector.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

