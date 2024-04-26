Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Mphasis approves investment in subsidiaries

Board of Mphasis approves investment in subsidiaries

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
At meeting held on 25 April 2024

The Board of Mphasis at its meeting held on 25 April 2024 has approved the investment in the equity share capital of Mphasis Europe BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, up to US$ 80 million, in addition to extending Corporate Guarantee upto US$ 150 million.

The Board also approved investment n common stock of Mphasis Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, up to US$ 70 million.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

