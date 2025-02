PSP Projects receives credit ratings for bank facilities

PSP Projects has received credit ratings for bank facilities aggregating Rs 1,550 crore from CARE Ratings as under:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 158 crore) - CARE A+; Stable (reaffirmed)

Long term / short term bank facilities (Rs 1,300 crore) - CARE A+; Stable / CARE A1+ (reaffirmed)

Short term bank facilities (Rs 50 crore) - CARE A1+ (assigned)

Short term bank facilities (Rs 42 crore) - CARE A1+ (reaffirmed)

