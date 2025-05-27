PTC India consolidated net profit rises 307.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.38% to Rs 2886.93 croreNet profit of PTC India rose 307.50% to Rs 351.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.38% to Rs 2886.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3371.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 88.78% to Rs 900.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 476.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.44% to Rs 15545.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16439.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
