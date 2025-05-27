Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC India consolidated net profit rises 307.50% in the March 2025 quarter

PTC India consolidated net profit rises 307.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 14.38% to Rs 2886.93 crore

Net profit of PTC India rose 307.50% to Rs 351.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.38% to Rs 2886.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3371.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.78% to Rs 900.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 476.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.44% to Rs 15545.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16439.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2886.933371.74 -14 15545.8616439.37 -5 OPM %7.277.45 -7.276.46 - PBDT163.88154.69 6 820.10684.28 20 PBT161.37152.01 6 810.79674.27 20 NP351.5186.26 308 900.25476.88 89

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

