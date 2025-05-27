Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Addi Industries consolidated net profit declines 62.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Addi Industries consolidated net profit declines 62.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Addi Industries declined 62.44% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.41% to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

