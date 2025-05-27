Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 330.80 crore

Net profit of Shilpa Medicare declined 40.78% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 330.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 145.65% to Rs 78.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 1286.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1151.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

330.80291.691286.411151.6023.2123.9724.5520.8272.1548.21263.41156.0743.3521.58150.4148.2014.5124.5078.2931.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News