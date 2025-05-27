Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CHL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

CHL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.17% to Rs 35.21 crore

Net loss of CHL reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 35.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 138.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales35.2131.96 10 138.12125.84 10 OPM %17.6724.19 -21.8225.61 - PBDT5.0722.02 -77 20.8034.33 -39 PBT1.7018.44 -91 7.7316.85 -54 NP-1.2116.09 PL -1.719.52 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit declines 6.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Addi Industries consolidated net profit declines 62.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Lyka Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story