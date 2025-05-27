CHL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.17% to Rs 35.21 crore

Net loss of CHL reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 35.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 138.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

35.2131.96138.12125.8417.6724.1921.8225.615.0722.0220.8034.331.7018.447.7316.85-1.2116.09-1.719.52

