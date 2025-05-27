Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit declines 6.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit declines 6.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 449.26 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom declined 6.57% to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 449.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.58% to Rs 63.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 1890.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1527.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales449.26490.10 -8 1890.001527.72 24 OPM %5.085.93 -5.745.15 - PBDT25.2841.42 -39 99.0693.73 6 PBT21.0335.77 -41 76.6876.09 1 NP22.4624.04 -7 63.3356.76 12

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

