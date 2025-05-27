Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit declines 6.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 449.26 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom declined 6.57% to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 449.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.58% to Rs 63.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 1890.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1527.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

449.26490.101890.001527.725.085.935.745.1525.2841.4299.0693.7321.0335.7776.6876.0922.4624.0463.3356.76

