Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit declines 6.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 449.26 croreNet profit of Optiemus Infracom declined 6.57% to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 449.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.58% to Rs 63.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 1890.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1527.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
