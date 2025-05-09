Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC India Ltd Slips 3.14%, BSE Utilities index Shed 1.75%

PTC India Ltd Slips 3.14%, BSE Utilities index Shed 1.75%

PTC India Ltd has added 1.08% over last one month compared to 1.49% fall in BSE Utilities index and 8.15% rise in the SENSEX

PTC India Ltd fell 3.14% today to trade at Rs 168.05. The BSE Utilities index is down 1.75% to quote at 5056.56. The index is down 1.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Green Power Company Ltd decreased 2.93% and K.P. Energy Ltd lost 2.36% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 9.98 % over last one year compared to the 10.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

PTC India Ltd has added 1.08% over last one month compared to 1.49% fall in BSE Utilities index and 8.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7306 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 246.55 on 16 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 127.75 on 13 Jan 2025.

