Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc. to acquire USFDA approved ANDA for Tramadol Tablets

From APDM Pharmaceuticals

Senores Pharmaceuticals (SPL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA (SPI), has signed agreement today to acquire the USFDA-approved Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Tramadol Tablets from APDM Pharmaceuticals (APDM).

Tramadol is indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate.

The market size of Tramadol Tablet in the USA was ~USD 61.95 Mn (MAT December 2024)1 as per IQVIA and ~USD 119.09 Mn (MAT March 2025)2 as per the specialty data aggregator Symphony.

The acquisition will be funded through the Initial Public Offer (IPO) proceeds raised by SPL. This is in line with the Objects of the IPO stated in the Red Herring Prospectus.

