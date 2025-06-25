RCF gains after board OKs Rs 300-cr fundraising via NCDs

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) jumped 2.56% to Rs 160.50 after the company's board approved a proposal to raise Rs 300 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis.The company will issue unsecured, redeemable, non-cumulative, taxable, non-convertible bonds in the nature of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, aggregating to total issue size of Rs 300 crore The issue comprises a base size of Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 100 crore.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is a public sector undertaking (PSU) with 75% stake owned by Government of India (GOI). The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 23.9% to Rs 72.46 crore on 3.9% fall in net sales to Rs 3,729.67 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
