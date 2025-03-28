PTC Inds' subsidiary bags major order from Safran Aircraft Engines

PTC Industries said that its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies (ATL) has received a significant order from Safran Aircraft Engines (SAE).

This long-term purchase order entails the supply of seven cast aero-engine components, utilizing both titanium and superalloys, for CFM's advanced LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines.

With over 370 LEAP powered aircraft currently in operation across India and more than 2,000 LEAP engines on order for Indian airlines, Safran continues to expand its partnerships with key Indian suppliers to support the growing demand for aero-engine components.

Safran Aircraft Engines continues its strong commitment to increasing sourcing from India as part of its broader strategy to strengthen the countrys aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.

Sachin Agarwal, chairman & managing director of PTC Industries, said: This order not only reinforces our strong relationship with a world-class engine manufacturer but also highlights our capabilities in producing complex, high-quality components for the next generation of aero engines.

We are excited to contribute to the success of the LEAP engine program and look forward to a continued partnership with Safran.

Also Read

PTC Industries manufactures high-quality, high-precision metal components for various critical and supercritical applications.

The company had reported 76.24% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.24 crore on 20.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 66.92 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 14,990.40 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News