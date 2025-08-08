PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 107.28% to Rs 97.15 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 5.31% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 107.28% to Rs 97.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.97.1546.879.0421.4217.6810.519.056.365.164.90

