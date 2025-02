Integrated Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.04% to Rs 198.73 crore

Net profit of Integrated Industries rose 45.05% to Rs 13.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 58.04% to Rs 198.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 125.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.198.73125.758.658.2017.7810.3017.099.6613.339.19

