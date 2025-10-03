PTC Industries rallies after arm partners with Coolbrook for clean energy tech

PTC Industries surged 5.87% to Rs 16,617.75 after the company announced that its subsidiary, Trac Precision Solutions (Trac), has entered into a strategic partnership with Coolbrook, a transformational technology and engineering company.

Under this collaboration, Trac will supply critical machined and cast components for Coolbrooks RotoDynamic Heater (RDH), an innovative technology designed to electrify high-temperature industrial heating processes and significantly reduce global CO₂ emissions.

The RDH technology is capable of reaching temperatures up to 1700C, making it highly suitable for decarbonizing traditionally hard-to-abate industries such as steel, cement, petrochemicals, and chemicals. This partnership marks a key diversification for Trac, positioning the company at the forefront of the clean energy transition and opening up substantial long-term growth prospects.

The initial order includes the production of two milled blades and four cast vanes or blades, amounting to 27,000 parts annually across 100 engine sets. Revenues from this contract are expected to scale in line with Coolbrooks customer growth, potentially exceeding ten million pounds per year. A second phase involving three additional milled components is expected soon, which will further strengthen the collaboration between the two companies. Liam Bevington, managing director of Trac Precision Solutions, said, This collaboration with Coolbrook is a landmark moment for Trac. It represents not just a diversification of our business, but a bold step into a sector that is central to the worlds sustainability agenda. As Coolbrook scales globally, this programme has the potential to become one of Tracs most significant long-term production lines, delivering steady growth while showcasing our expertise in precision engineering for transformative technologies.

Joonas Rauramo, CEO of Coolbrook, commented, "This partnership with Trac Precision Solutions is an important milestone in Coolbrooks journey to scale our RotoDynamic Heater technology globally. As we move from technology development into high-volume industrial deployment, securing a world-class manufacturing partner for key components is an important enabler of our growth. Tracs deep expertise in precision engineering, combined with their commitment to quality and innovation, gives us the confidence that we can deliver at the scale and reliability our customers demand. The collaboration underscores several strategic benefits for Trac and the PTC Group. It represents a move beyond aerospace and power generation into the fast-growing industrial decarbonization sector, offers long-term global growth potential as RDH adoption accelerates, and aligns with sustainability goals, enhancing Tracs ESG profile and positioning it as a preferred supplier to environmentally conscious customers.

Sachin Agarwal, chairman & managing director of PTC Industries, commented, Tracs selection by Coolbrook as their key manufacturing partner is a testament to the trust placed in our groups capabilities. This partnership aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of building a diversified, future-ready business that contributes not only to aerospace and defence but also to the urgent global challenge of decarbonisation. It represents a new chapter of growth for Trac and a significant milestone for the PTC Group as we continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the world. PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the company is manufacturing and supplying titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace and defence applications within India as well as for exports.