Pulsar International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 8.99 crore

Net profit of Pulsar International reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1284.62% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10310.53% to Rs 19.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.990 0 19.780.19 10311 OPM %8.450 -12.64-26.32 - PBDT0.76-0.16 LP 2.500.13 1823 PBT0.76-0.16 LP 2.500.13 1823 NP0.76-0.16 LP 1.800.13 1285

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

