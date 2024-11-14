Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit rises 20.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 35.36 crore

Net profit of Innovative Tech Pack rose 20.16% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.35.3636.9511.6511.043.133.211.551.291.551.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News