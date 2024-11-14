Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit rises 20.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit rises 20.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 35.36 crore

Net profit of Innovative Tech Pack rose 20.16% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.3636.95 -4 OPM %11.6511.04 -PBDT3.133.21 -2 PBT1.551.29 20 NP1.551.29 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Medanta Hospitals Q2 results: Net profit rises 4.5% to Rs 130 crore

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey HIGHLIGHTS: India thrash Thailand by 13-0 to enter S/F

Melania Trump's 'most bullied' claim resurfaces after Biden tea snub

A look at the 'many firsts' in tribal-welfare initiatives in India

Amanatullah's bail in Delhi Waqf matter exposes PM Modi's 'false case': AAP

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story