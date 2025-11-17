Pulsar International standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.20% to Rs 7.98 crore

Net profit of Pulsar International declined 78.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.20% to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.9810.002.888.400.230.840.180.840.180.84

