Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection appoints Vikash Khanna as CFO

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection announced that its board has approved the appointment of Vikash Khanna as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from 26 March 2025.

According to an exchange filing, the decision was made based on the recommendations of the companys audit committee and nomination and remuneration committee.

Vikash Khanna is a chartered accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and holds an honours degree in commerce from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. He also holds a diploma in export-import management from IIEM, Mumbai, and is an associate member of the Insurance Institute of India (I.I.I.), Mumbai. Khanna has certifications in IFRS from ICAI, New Delhi, and forex and treasury management from ICAI, New Delhi, along with a leadership development program certification from Harvard Business School.

The company stated that with 27 years of extensive experience in finance, accounts, and business processes, Khanna has established himself as a results-driven leader. He is recognized for leading, motivating, and inspiring large teams to successfully complete strategic projects within challenging timelines. His expertise lies in communicating complex business transactions to both front-line leaders and senior executives.

Khanna has previously worked with notable organizations including CESC (RPG-Sanjiv Goenka Group), IndiGo Airlines, Jet Airways, ABIS Export (Indian Broiler Group), SITI Cables Network (Essel Group), Intech Organics, and R.K. Associates & Hoteliers.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection produces various agrotechnicals, agroformulations, APIs, pharmaceutical intermediates, phosphorous derivatives, and speciality chemicals.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 45.8% to Rs 6.07 crore, while revenue from operations marginally declined by 0.01% to Rs 213.89 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

The counter slipped 3.09% to Rs 802.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

