Sensex falls 328 pts; pharma shares slide for 2nd day

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 328.07 points or 0.43% to 77,689.26. The Nifty 50 index fell 64.30 points or 0.27% to 23,604.35.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.63%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,308 shares rose and 2,484 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.63% to 13.67. The Nifty 27 March 2025 futures were trading at 23,639.95, at a premium of 35.6 points as compared with the spot at 23,604.35.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 March 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 175 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 132 lakh contracts was seen at 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index shed 0.76% to 21,378.55. The index declined 1.80% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Ajanta Pharma (down 2.37%), Granules India (down 1.71%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.64%), Cipla (down 1.63%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 1.58%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.33%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 1.16%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.01%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 0.95%), and Alkem Laboratories (down 0.86%) declined.
On the other hand, Lupin (up 0.5%), ,Biocon (up 0.45%), and Gland Pharma (up 0.44%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Atishay surged 4.38% after it secured a new work order worth Rs 29.60 lakhs for providing cloud hosting services from the Directorate of Cooperation, Himachal Pradesh.
Welspun Enterprises rose 0.23%. The company informed that its material subsidiary, Welspun Michigan Engineers (WMEL), along with its joint venture with Aaradhyaa & Co (WMEL-ANC JV), has bagged an order worth Rs 328.12 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shed 0.16%. The company announced that its hydrocarbon business, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH), has secured its largest-ever ultra-mega offshore contract from QatarEnergy LNG for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project.
Ultracab (India) rose 0.36%. The company announced that it has received a significant contract worth Rs 9.70 crore from Adani Electricity Mumbai for the supply of LT PVC cables.
