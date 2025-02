Punjab National Bank announced that a borrowal fraud of Rs. 270.57 crore has been reported to Reserve Bank of India in NPA account of Gupta Power Infrastructure at BO: Bhubaneshwar, Station Square, CO: Bhubaneshwar, ZO: Bhubaneshwar. The Bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs. 270.57 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms.

