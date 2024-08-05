Punjab National Bank slips for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 114.18, down 5.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 89.04% in last one year as compared to a 22.51% rally in NIFTY and a 11.45% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 114.18, down 5.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.87% on the day, quoting at 24009. The Sensex is at 78668.1, down 2.86%.Punjab National Bank has lost around 5.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has eased around 4.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51350.15, down 2.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 385.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 360.99 lakh shares in last one month.

