Punjab National Bank soars 0.94%, up for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 126.52, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 145.43% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.32% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 126.52, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Punjab National Bank has risen around 2.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has risen around 4.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49780.9, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 153.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 491.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 125.65, up 1.17% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 16.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

