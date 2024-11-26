Welspun Corp Ltd up for five straight sessions

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 753, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.99% in last one year as compared to a 21.48% gain in NIFTY and a 27.62% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 753, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24161.15. The Sensex is at 79896.82, down 0.27%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 4.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8883, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.3 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

