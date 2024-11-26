Coforge Ltd up for five straight sessions

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 8636.75, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.16% in last one year as compared to a 21.48% gain in NIFTY and a 36.77% gain in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8636.75, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24161.15. The Sensex is at 79896.82, down 0.27%. Coforge Ltd has added around 12.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43618.15, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8629.35, up 0.2% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 56.65 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

