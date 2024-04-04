Punjab & Sind Bank said that its board has been appointed Arnab Goswami as chief financial officer (CFO) of the Bank vice Mahima Agarwal for a period of 3 years with effect from 3 April 2024.

Arnab Goswamy is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant. He has worked at Indusind Bank, and ICICI Bank. Prior to joining Punjab & Sind Bank, he was associated with Bandhan Bank as vice president.

In a career spanning over two decades, he has vast experience in the banking sector across finance and accounting, banking operations, MIS and financial analysis, reconciliation, system and process management, regulatory reporting, treasury operations, credit underwriting, stress asset management, it transformation, corporate and retail banking, business planning and budgeting, internal audit, compliance key accounts management and team management.

Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments. The bank has total 1,561 branches and 937 ATMs

The banks standalone net profit fell by 69.4% to Rs 114.31 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 373.24 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Total income grew by 27.1% YoY Rs 2,852.71 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip rose 1.34% to settle at Rs 64.15 on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

