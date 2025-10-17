LTIMindtree consolidated net profit rises 12.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 10394.30 crore

Net profit of LTIMindtree rose 12.00% to Rs 1401.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1251.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 10394.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9432.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10394.309432.9018.5718.012161.201927.901879.201686.801401.101251.00

