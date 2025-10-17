Rallis India standalone net profit rises 4.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.22% to Rs 861.00 crore

Net profit of Rallis India rose 4.08% to Rs 102.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.22% to Rs 861.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 928.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.861.00928.0017.8917.89161.00173.00131.00143.00102.0098.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News