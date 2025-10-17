Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit rises 2632.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2963.43% to Rs 41.05 crore

Net profit of Stellant Securities (India) rose 2632.71% to Rs 29.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2963.43% to Rs 41.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

