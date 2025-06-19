Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Technologies gets selected as 'strategic supplier' by Volvo Cars

Tata Technologies gets selected as 'strategic supplier' by Volvo Cars

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Technologies said that it has been selected as a strategic supplier by Volvo Cars, with focus on core areas like product engineering, vehicle system and component engineering, embedded software, and PLM solutions.

The company stated that Volvo Cars wants to advance mobility through electrification, software-defined vehicle platforms, and intelligent in-car experiences.

Tata Technologies, with its expertise in turnkey product engineering and digital transformation, will now play a broader role in this journey.

Building on an existing relationship, this expanded partnership will focus on product engineering, embedded software solutions, and product lifecycle management (PLM) services.

Tata Technologies will support Volvo Cars from its global delivery hubs including Gothenburgits Automotive Centre of Excellenceas well as India, Romania, and Poland.

Warren Harris, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies, said: We are delighted by the trust that Volvo Cars has shown in our capabilities by providing newer opportunities to collaborate and scale our relationship.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

Its consolidated net profit jumped 12% to Rs 188.87 crore, despite a 2.41% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,285.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the company's net profit jumped 20.12% while revenue declined 1.18%.

The scrip rose 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 736.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ABB India Ltd Slips 0.26%

Windlas Biotech Ltd Spurts 3.25%

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth positive

Assembly bypolls underway in four states; results on June 23

Market set for weak start on global jitters

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story