Tata Technologies gets selected as 'strategic supplier' by Volvo Cars

Tata Technologies said that it has been selected as a strategic supplier by Volvo Cars, with focus on core areas like product engineering, vehicle system and component engineering, embedded software, and PLM solutions.
The company stated that Volvo Cars wants to advance mobility through electrification, software-defined vehicle platforms, and intelligent in-car experiences.
Tata Technologies, with its expertise in turnkey product engineering and digital transformation, will now play a broader role in this journey.
Building on an existing relationship, this expanded partnership will focus on product engineering, embedded software solutions, and product lifecycle management (PLM) services.
Tata Technologies will support Volvo Cars from its global delivery hubs including Gothenburgits Automotive Centre of Excellenceas well as India, Romania, and Poland.
Warren Harris, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies, said: We are delighted by the trust that Volvo Cars has shown in our capabilities by providing newer opportunities to collaborate and scale our relationship.
Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.
Its consolidated net profit jumped 12% to Rs 188.87 crore, despite a 2.41% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,285.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the company's net profit jumped 20.12% while revenue declined 1.18%.
The scrip rose 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 736.40 on the BSE.
