ABB India Ltd Slips 0.26%

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
ABB India Ltd has added 5.17% over last one month compared to 0.79% fall in BSE Power index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX

ABB India Ltd fell 0.26% today to trade at Rs 6031.95. The BSE Power index is down 0.2% to quote at 6687.54. The index is down 0.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd decreased 0.16% and NHPC Ltd lost 0.07% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 14.36 % over last one year compared to the 5.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ABB India Ltd has added 5.17% over last one month compared to 0.79% fall in BSE Power index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 44 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9052 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 9200 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4590.05 on 07 Apr 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

