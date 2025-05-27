Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 27.97% to Rs 27.25 crore

Net Loss of Puretrop Fruits reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.97% to Rs 27.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.20% to Rs 11.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 111.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.2537.83 -28 111.69106.53 5 OPM %-12.88-2.35 --5.28-3.82 - PBDT-3.150.62 PL -4.15-2.08 -100 PBT-4.49-0.60 -648 -8.89-6.76 -32 NP-1.47-0.21 -600 11.8759.95 -80

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

