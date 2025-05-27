Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spenta International standalone net profit declines 72.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Spenta International standalone net profit declines 72.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 7.55% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of Spenta International declined 72.92% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.53% to Rs 47.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.839.14 8 47.6435.15 36 OPM %6.3112.36 -7.128.36 - PBDT0.490.96 -49 2.472.41 2 PBT0.250.72 -65 1.531.46 5 NP0.130.48 -73 1.211.10 10

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

