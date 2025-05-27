Spenta International standalone net profit declines 72.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.55% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of Spenta International declined 72.92% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.53% to Rs 47.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

