Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neelkanth standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Neelkanth standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 148.54% to Rs 2.56 crore

Net profit of Neelkanth rose 109.09% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 148.54% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 4.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.561.03 149 4.945.72 -14 OPM %10.5512.62 -3.047.17 - PBDT0.270.14 93 0.120.40 -70 PBT0.230.11 109 0.010.30 -97 NP0.230.11 109 0.010.30 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bacil Pharma reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Spenta International standalone net profit declines 72.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Mercury Trade Links reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Agio Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shricon Industries standalone net profit declines 57.89% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story