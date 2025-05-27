Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Umang Dairies standalone net profit declines 87.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Umang Dairies standalone net profit declines 87.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 8.00% to Rs 64.61 crore

Net profit of Umang Dairies declined 87.36% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.00% to Rs 64.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.48% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.29% to Rs 228.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 286.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales64.6170.23 -8 228.12286.19 -20 OPM %5.1512.82 -2.883.26 - PBDT2.299.43 -76 4.236.21 -32 PBT1.258.26 -85 -0.171.38 PL NP0.806.33 -87 0.611.34 -54

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

