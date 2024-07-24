Purple Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2024. Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Purple Finance Ltd tumbled 6.08% to Rs 72 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26459 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 338.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50393 shares in the past one month.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd lost 4.96% to Rs 7.48. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd shed 4.32% to Rs 825.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2814 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd pared 4.23% to Rs 168.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 455 shares in the past one month.

